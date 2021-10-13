Y2x Digital Solutions rebrands as Solteir upon successful closing of second funding round

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y2X Digital Solutions (the "Company"), has Rebranded as Solteir ( Solteir.com) amid a successful closing and subsequent rebranding after the second funding round and renewed focus on clean energy alternatives.

Solteir

The company, led by Jesse Fastenberg and Andrew Insignares, has scaled from .3 Megawatts of power to nearly 3.5 in under 2 years. The team has also Turned cash flow positive, and expanded to 7 figure annual revenue. These figures represent a near 10x multiple from the year prior, no easy feat in the face of covid and when dealing with global supply chain delays.

Closing their first funding round from Y2x ( Y2x.io), the Y2x advisors still closely support Solteir and are eager to continue scaling.

The opportunity was created as a response to America's need for trusted on-soil mining and high-intensity data hosting solutions. Located on the perimeter of a 1100MW power plant in a qualified Opportunity Zone, the site provides ample room for expansion. The secure facility will house ASICS and GPUs for cryptocurrency miners as well as provide infrastructure for cloud rendering, AI farms, and machine learning services.

In addition to the data hosting facilities, Solteir is exploring ways to make productive use of the heat generated by the facility, such as hydroponic green houses and aquaculture. The facility will create a number of new jobs in the community, both during the construction phase and once in operation.

