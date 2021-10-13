SoCalREN Releases Fifth Installment in the "ReEnergizing Communities" Podcast Series

The episode features a conversation on the role local governments can play in achieving clean energy goals for California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Southern California Regional Energy Network's (SoCalREN) podcast series "ReEnergizing Communities" explores the role local governments can play in mitigating wildfire risks and achieving the state's clean-energy goals.

Titled "CPUC and the Community," the episode features California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma, discussing a wide range of energy-efficiency and sustainability topics.

"It's easy for those of us in state government to get isolated and we are looking to break down that barrier. Local government is in touch with your constituency. Your employees are working day-to-day with folks in all four corners of your jurisdictions, so you know more keenly where the need is, and that is key," said Ms. Shiroma. "If we are to achieve the statute driven goals and metrics, we must work closely with local jurisdictions and local governments."

"ReEnergizing Communities" is available now. To listen, subscribe to 'ReEnergizing Communities' on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit socalren.org/about/podcasts.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) Programs believe in the power of their communities to lead their members toward a safe, secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable clean energy future. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. SoCalREN is here to help community members save energy, save money, and lead a pathway to a clean energy community. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

