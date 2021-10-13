MGA Entertainment, Magic Star, And Sony Masterworks Release The New Album From L.O.L. Surprise!™ - Fierce - Available Now

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of their debut album Remix, which accumulated more than 160 million views on YouTube, L.O.L. Surprise!™, the leading toy brand from MGA Entertainment release their highly anticipated follow up album, Fierce, available now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music's Magic Star/Masterworks labels. Coinciding with the album release is the arrival of L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie on Netflix featuring new music from Fierce.
The new album, Fierce, brings together four best friends: Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag as they become popstars for the first time. The new release from the award-winning collective features 10 original tracks including "Pose,", "Get Up and Dance" and "Shades" all now appearing in L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie! The 45-minute animated movie is set in a world full of lights, camera, and action where one girl must go on a fabulous journey to find the hero inside herself and create the most epic movie ever with a little help from her L.O.L. Surprise family.
L.O.L. Surprise! say: "We are Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag, and we queens are here to slay with all new music. We each brought our unique style and personality to Fierce, the first album featuring all 4 of us together. We're not just BFFs, we're sisters, and this album is what happens when queens lift each other up and fix each other's crowns. You'll dance, you'll sing along, and we know you'll be surprised."
"Hear our latest tracks from L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie – 'Get Up and Dance,' 'Pose' and 'Shades.' As well as brand new tracks like 'Family' and 'Party All 'Round the World.' Creating this album together has been next level, and we've found ways to express ourselves in a whole new way. Lady Diva convinced her BFF Royal Bee to sing 'Like My Sisters Do' as a duet, cuz that's what BFFs (and sisters) do. Swag was so inspired writing lyrics for all of us that she even found the confidence to sing lead vocals on 'We Move.' And Neonlicious wanted to inspire every B.B. to get a makeover in her first-ever single, 'Shades.' Get ready to strut your stuff and groove along. Cuz we want you to show us you're 'Fierce!'
L.O.L. Surprise! Fierce Track List
- Pose
- Get Up and Dance
- Family
- Party All 'Round the World
- Shades
- Like My Sisters Do
- Fix My Crown
- We Move
- Teach You How to Dance
- L.O.L. Surprise! 4 Eva!
Purchase and Stream the new album Fierce from L.O.L. Surprise!™ HERE.
L.O.L. Surprise! fans in over 50 cities across the United States will finally be able to rock out in real life when the all-new hologram concert tour starts March 5, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. "L.O.L. Surprise! Live – Calling All B.B.s" (www.lolsurpriselive.com) features fan favorites and BFFs Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular based on the best-selling fashion doll brand. Fans can expect original music from the brand new L.O.L. Surprise album Fierce, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen holograms live on stage that interact with audiences throughout the show. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now HERE.
2022 L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ TOUR SCHEDULE
DATE
CITY
VENUE
March 5
Thousand Oaks, CA
Bank of America Performing Arts Center
March 6
Anaheim, CA
City National Grove of Anaheim
March 9
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Federal Theatre
March 11
San Jose, CA
San Jose Civic
March 12
Los Angeles, CA
Orpheum Theatre
March 13
Oakland, CA
Fox Theater
March 16
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
March 17
Ralston, NE
Ralston Arena
March 18
Minneapolis, MN
State Theatre
March 19
Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theater
March 20
Saint Louis, MO
Fox Theatre - St. Louis
March 22
Knoxville, TN
The Tennessee Theatre
March 23
Charleston, WV
Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
March 24
Chattanooga, TN
Tivoli Theatre
March 25
Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre
March 26
Lima, OH
Veterans Memorial Civic Center
March 27
Richmond, VA
Carpenter Theatre
March 29
Detroit, MI
Fox Theatre
March 30
Warren, OH
Packard Music Hall
March 31
Washington, DC
Warner Theatre
April 1
Greensburg, PA
The Palace Theatre
April 2
Rockford, IL
Coronado Performing Arts Center
April 3
Rosemont, IL
Rosemont Theatre
April 5
Rochester, NY
Kodak Center for the Arts
April 6
Wilkes Barre, PA
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
April 7
Staten Island, NY
St. George Theatre
April 8
Brookville, NY
The Tilles Center at LIU Post
April 9
Albany, NY
Palace Theatre
April 10
Boston, MA
Emerson Colonial Theatre
April 12
Syracuse, NY
Oncenter - John H. Mulroy Civic Center - Crouse-Hinds Theatre
April 13
Glenside, PA
Keswick Theatre
April 14
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre
April 15
Wallingford, CT
Oakdale Theatre
April 16
Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie Center for the Arts
April 19
Mobile, AL
Mobile Civic Center
April 20
Huntsville, AL
Von Braun Center
April 22
Louisville, KY
The Louisville Palace Theater
April 23
Charlotte, NC
Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
April 24
Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre
April 27
Birmingham, AL
BJCC Concert Hall
April 28
Durham, NC
Durham Performing Arts Center
April 30
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
May 2
Melbourne, FL
King Center for the Performing Arts
May 3
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Theatre
May 4
Orlando, FL
Walt Disney Theatre
May 5
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
May 6
Atlanta, GA
The Fox Theatre
May 7
Columbia, SC
Township Auditorium
May 8
New Orleans, LA
Saenger Theatre
May 10
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre
May 11
Midland, TX
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
May 12
San Antonio, TX
Majestic Theatre
May 13
Grand Prairie, TX
Texas Trust CU Theatre
About Magic Star
Magic Star is the home of children's and family entertainment at Sony Music UK. Launched in October 2019, the label is dedicated to children's audio- and audio-visual content – from pop music and spoken word to live events for the whole family to share. Their roster includes Andy and The Oddsocks, Oscar from Smyths Toys, Yolanda Brown, The Rainbow Collections, Wonderpop and Education Box.
About MGA Entertainment
L.O.L. Surprise!™ is for children aged 4+ and is available at all good toy retailers. For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! visit: lolsurprise.mgae.com. For more information on MGA Entertainment visit www.mgae.com. MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes™, Bratz™ Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ VIRO Rides™ and Zapf Creation™. Visit us at www.mgae.com.
About Masterworks
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.
