The Megatrend for the 2022 Spielwarenmesse: Toys go Green

- Sustainability is becoming ever more important

- "Toys go Green" special area with four themed islands

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has become a highly significant topic worldwide. The International TrendCommittee for the Spielwarenmesse is similarly devoting its efforts to this development. To highlight the importance of the topic within the toy industry, the 13 members of the TrendCommittee will be focusing on this one megatrend for 2022: Toys go Green. In consultation with the experts, the team at the world's leading trade fair has identified four product categories relevant to the trend: "Made by Nature," "Inspired by Nature," "Recycle & Create," and "Discover Sustainability." From 2 to 6 February 2022, the Spielwarenmesse will be bringing the topic to life at the "Toys go Green" special area in Hall 3A. Products from the different segments will be presented on four themed islands.

Reflecting the global importance of sustainability, the international TrendCommittee for the Spielwarenmesse is focusing on one mega trend in the coming year: Toys go Green. (photos: Spielwarenmesse eG)

Made by Nature: bamboo, cork and more

Wooden toys such as building blocks and sorting games have long been firm fixtures in countless children's playrooms. The "Made by Nature" section demonstrates that toys can also be made from many other natural materials. The range of raw materials that nature has to offer is broad and diverse, and includes products such as maize, rubber, bamboo, wool and cork.

Inspired by Nature: the plastics of the future

The "Inspired by Nature" segment likewise revolves around renewable raw materials. The production of plastics is heavily dependent on fossil resources such as oil, coal and natural gas. This product category demonstrates that there are other ways, too. It presents toys made from bio-based plastics that are environmentally friendly.

Recycle & Create: new from old

Sustainably manufactured products are at the heart of the "Recycle & Create" category. On the one hand, it showcases toys made of recycled raw materials; on the other, it focuses on creating new toy ideas with upcycling.

Discover Sustainability: learning through play

Toys can help children to understand complex situations by simplifying and clarifying them. These are the products at the forefront of "Discover Sustainability." The segment displays toys that use play to explain topics such as environment and climate, and to make children aware of the issues.

The "Toys go Green" special area in Hall 3A presents toys that are relevant to the categories of this megatrend. Four themed islands invite retailers and buyers to discover products and try them out. Additionally, the special area provides concise background information on the topic of sustainability. Next door, at the Toy Business Forum, industry participants can similarly learn about "Toys go Green" from daily expert presentations.

Concise articles on the topic of sustainability and examples of best practice are available on the website www.spielwarenmesse.de/en/toysgogreen.

Spielwarenmesse®

The trade fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG is the organiser of the Spielwarenmesse® – the leading international trade fair for toys, hobbies and leisure. This B2B fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for national and international exhibitors. Its presentation of innovations and comprehensive overview of the industry represent a valuable pool of information for specialist retailers from around the world, guiding them through the market every year. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has also been a protected word mark in Germany.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse®, Wednesday to Sunday, 2 – 6 Feb 2022

