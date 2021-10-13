Help at Home Acquires Lancaster-based Meridius Health

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced the acquisition of Meridius Health, which closed in late September 2021. Meridius is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of high-quality, in-home care servicing multiple counties from Harrisburg to Philadelphia.

"We're excited to welcome Meridius employees, caregivers and clients to the Help at Home family," said Help at Home regional vice president Josh Drebes. "We chose Meridius Health because its core services and reputation are a great fit for us. The acquisition helps us to expand our high-quality home care services to more individuals who need assistance in the central and southeast areas of Pennsylvania. Our goal is to ensure a smooth transition, avoiding any care disruptions ensuring clients continue to have Great Days and Meaningful Moments in their homes, the preferred setting of care."

Meridius Health, founded in 2012, is an established provider of high-quality, in-home services, employing nearly 300 passionate field employees/caregivers and serving more than 200 clients in need of home care in the Lancaster area. Help at Home will immediately transition Meridius employees and their clients into the company.

"We have a strong presence across Pennsylvania that focuses on the delivery of home care at the local level with support from our national scale. This strategic acquisition adds local market density to our already established service area and strengthens our position as the employer of choice for caregivers and the partner of choice for payors," said Help at Home's chief operating officer Ray Smithberger. "We look forward to sharing our deeply rooted culture of "caring for the caregiver" with the Meridius Health caregivers, providing the support and tools they need to care for their clients."

As an employer of choice with decades of home care expertise, Help at Home continues its plans to expand as they identify home care companies interested in joining the Help at Home family.

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred method of care. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, it provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states in 169 locations with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (45,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

