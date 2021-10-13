Local community leaders to raise awareness and funds to support the American Cancer Society's mission of saving more lives from breast cancer.

American Cancer Society Announces 2021 Oakland County Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors Local community leaders to raise awareness and funds to support the American Cancer Society's mission of saving more lives from breast cancer.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The American Cancer Society (ACS), the nation's largest nonprofit source of cancer research funding, has teamed up with local leaders in Oakland County for the Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) campaign.

Real Men Wear Pink was designed to engage more male community leaders and influencers in the Society's mission to eliminate breast cancer. Throughout the month, male ambassadors will wear pink every day and commit to fundraising at least $2,500 each.

The Oakland County campaign is currently the top Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign in the nation with Oakland County's top fundraiser, Jeffrey Sheehan, already raising more than $173,000.

Oakland County's Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors include:

Jeffrey Sheehan , Johnstone Supply

Michael Pesendorfer , M3 Investment Services

Gary Wall , Waterford Township

Joseph Gacioch , City of Ferndale

Ken Gutman , Walled Lake Consolidated School District

Don Mclean , MMS Holdings

Dan Richmond , Northwestern Mutual

Suresh Done , SNA Technologies

Desi Johnson , Des2Fit

Mark Hagerty , Michigan Solar Solutions

Mark Manning , Wayne State University

Neil King , Neil King Physical Therapy

Quinn Wright , Edward Jones

William Dobberstein , Michigan State Police

Real Men of Lake Orion

AIP Team

Team Oxford, Carter Quality Hardwood Flooring

Since its inception, Real Men Wear Pink has raised more than $40 million towards the fight against breast cancer. Funds raised support innovative breast cancer research, patient services, health equity initiatives, and education around screenings and risk reduction.

"This year's class of Oakland County Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors are an impressive, highly dedicated group of community leaders. We are thrilled that so many influential men are willing to stand with us in the fight against breast cancer. This cause has touched each one of them and we appreciate everything they are doing to raise awareness and fund groundbreaking research," shared Senior Executive Director of the American Cancer Society in Michigan, Chad Creekmore.

To make a donation or to learn more about the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Oakland County, visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/oaklandmi.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

