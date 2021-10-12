Media Invited to 32nd Marshall Small Business Alliance Meeting Oct. 14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will host the 32nd Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting on Oct. 14. The virtual event will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 4:25 p.m. via WebEx.

The event will include presentations from NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, as well as updates on acquisition and agency product service lines from Marshall and other NASA centers. Other topics will include the Human Landing System Program Lunar Exploration Transportation Services acquisition, updates from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, and a Huntsville economic update.

There also will be four afternoon breakout sessions: "Doing Business with MSFC Primes"; "Past Performance Evaluations in Competitive Acquisitions"; "Organizational Conflict of Interest"; and "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Participants for the event will include:

Glenn Delgado , associate administrator, NASA's Office of Small Business Programs

Rhega Gordon, Marshall chief financial officer

Jason Detko , director, Marshall Office of Procurement

Robert Champion , director, Marshall Office of Center Operations

David Brock , Marshall small business specialist

Media interested in covering the meeting should contact Janet Sudnik in the Marshall Office of Communications at 256-544-0034 or janet.m.sudnik@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Oct. 13.

For more than a decade, the Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting has aided small businesses in pursuit of NASA procurement and subcontracting opportunities. The meeting is sponsored by Marshall's Office of Procurement and Small Business Office.

To learn more about doing business with Marshall, please visit:

