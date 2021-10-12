Credo ESG Solutions Launches; Provides ESG Solutions to Private Equity Firms and Their Portfolio Companies

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credo, a tech-enabled advisory firm—providing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies—launches today and welcomes Linda Shropshire Eudy as Chief Impact Officer.

With decades of financial and operational experience, Credo's Durham, NC and Austin, TX based team offers the full spectrum of competencies necessary to design and implement successful ESG strategy:

Shropshire Eudy, most recently Global Leader for Human Rights at Fortune 100 technology company Cisco Systems, brings a wealth of experience and thought leadership on corporate social responsibility, human rights, strategic planning, corporate communications, and operational excellence. While at Cisco, she guided work that led to a top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices along with numerous other awards including Fortune Magazine's #1 World's Best Workplace and the Sustainable Asset Management Group (SAM) Gold Class Sustainability Award.

She joins the firm's three co-founders in leading Credo:

CEO Brad Ives is an innovative environmental pacesetter who has been honored by the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association with its Individual Energy Leader Award. His experience spans the US and UK, practicing structured finance law on Wall Street, investment management in London, and public service, managing natural resources for the State of North Carolina and leading sustainability at the University of North Carolina.

COO and General Counsel William Pleasant is a leader in ethics, compliance, and sustainability, most recently as the corporate ethics and compliance officer for CommScope, a Fortune 500 global telecom equipment manufacturer. His areas of focused expertise include corporate responsibility and sustainability, ethics and compliance, corporate and securities law, and M&A.

Tom Goodrum, Global Head of Business Development, brings deep experience in institutional investment management while at prior firms BlackRock, Wilshire, and Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). With his career grounded in investment consulting and manager research, Goodrum leads Credo's dialogue with prospective clients while also sharing insight on the rapidly evolving needs of institutional investors.

"We have an historic opportunity to help middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies improve not only their financial and operational results but also deliver on matters that are important to their investors, customers, and employees, and their respective communities. I am delighted to join this wonderful team and get working on all the ways we can help our clients succeed and build a better world," said Shropshire Eudy.

"The addition of Linda to our leadership team is transformative – her vision, experience, and perspective makes us not only a much stronger partner for our clients, but it also shows we have committed to a high standard for ourselves. We believe Credo has tremendous potential to influence and support positive action to protect the planet and fulfill stakeholder demands without diverting our clients from their capital growth mission," said Ives.

"Additionally, regulators and investors in private equity are calling for more comprehensive and meaningful disclosure of ESG results. This pressure is influencing the way private equity firms integrate these important factors into investment strategy, presenting more meaningful ways to add value," continued Ives.

Already consulting with numerous clients, Credo plans to grow and hire substantially in the coming months.

About Credo ESG Solutions

Credo is a tech-enabled advisory firm helping private companies and their owners improve ESG-related performance through software and innovative, comprehensive solutions designed to go beyond compliance, create value, and mitigate risk. Our expertise, experience, practitioner-friendly tools, and diverse and trusted network of subject matter experts differentiate the firm. For more information and to stay in touch, visit https://www.credoesg.com/

Credo ESG Solutions Leadership Team (L-R): COO and General Counsel William Pleasant, Chief Impact Officer Linda Shropshire Eudy, Global Head of Business Development Tom Goodrum, and CEO Brad Ives

Credo ESG Solutions welcomes Linda Shropshire Eudy as Chief Impact Officer.

