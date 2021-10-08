TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announces 1st Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland' Available On December 3

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K-pop's 'It' band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI) will release Chaotic Wonderland, their 1st EP in Japanese, via UMe on December 3, 2021, in the U.S. Pre-order HERE:

The EP features four tracks including Japanese versions of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" and "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)" (*Original Korean versions are featured on The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE and The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE respectively). It also contains the Japanese original song, "Ito," which will be featured as the opening theme in a Japanese TV drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation, which starts to air on October 15. This song is about a "bond" / "strong relationship" and is written by the popular Japanese band GReeeeN.

Chaotic Wonderland will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A, CD+DVD containing music video and making of the video; Limited Edition B, CD+DVD containing the making of the cover photo session; and Standard Edition, CD only.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE (released in May), landed at No.5 on the Billboard 200 which is a new record for the group. The album stayed in the chart for nine consecutive weeks, entering the chart once again at No.8 (as of Sept.4) and continued to chart for a total of 13 weeks, which is the longest record among K-pop groups who released an album in 2021.

In Japan, The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY and minisode1 : Blue Hour (released last year), STILL DREAMING and The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE (released this year), all of the 4 consecutive albums reached No.1 in a row on Oricon Weekly Album chart.

Limited Edition A (CD+DVD)

DVD contains Music Video and making of the video.

8-page Booklet

1 Selfie Photo Card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed / specific design for Limited Edition A)

Limited Edition B (CD+DVD)

DVD contains the making of the photo session for the cover photo

8-page Booklet

1 Selfie Photo Card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed / specific design for Limited Edition B)

Standard Edition (CD)

The first pressing to include 1 Selfie Photo Card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed / specific design for Standard Edition)

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as "Tomorrow by Together," has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable and universal narrative has enabled their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop's 'It' Band of 2021.

