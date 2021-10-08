C Spire will offer Apple Watch Series 7 with orders starting today and availability beginning Friday, Oct. 15

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire will offer Apple Watch Series 7 featuring a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8.

C Spire customers will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders — beginning today (Friday, October 8) with availability in stores and online beginning Friday, October 15. For a limited time, customers who order Apple Watch Series 7 will get a $150 discount.

"Our customer-inspired wireless network is perfect for the new Apple Watch Series 7 ..." - Craig Jackson , C Spire GM

Customers will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders — beginning today (Friday, October 8) with availability in stores and online beginning Friday, October 15.

For a limited time, customers who order Apple Watch Series 7 will get a $150 discount. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.cspire.com/applewatch.

"Our customer inspired wireless network is perfect for the new Apple Watch Series 7 with its larger display, enhanced durability and faster charging. And it continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness to help users stay active and healthy," said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless for C Spire.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximize the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life,1 now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.2

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminum case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colors and styles. Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colors.

The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app,3 and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.cspire.com. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Battery life varies by use. Faster charging is not available in all regions

2 Apple Watch Series 7 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 7 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Stainless steel and leather bands are not water resistant.

3 ECG app not available in all regions.

4 Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

C Spire (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsfoto/C Spire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C Spire