Centric Financial Corporation President & CEO Patti Husic Honored with the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking Recognition by American Banker

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation, Inc. and Centric Bank ("Centric") (OTC Pink: CFCX), has been selected as one of American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in the U.S. Chosen from hundreds of talented female bank leaders across the country, Husic is honored to be recognized for the seventh consecutive year.

Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation, Inc. and Centric Bank, has been honored as one of American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive year. In addition to achieving Best Banks to Work For wins in 2020, 2019, and 2018 and cresting $1 billion in assets in May 2020, Centric Bank has been named a 2021 Top Team in American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking.

"The women on this list are at the forefront of significant changes across the financial services industry and in society more broadly," says Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "They are leading reinvigorated efforts to increase diversity of all kinds in the senior ranks, concepting the future of work, and helping central banks explore the idea of developing digital currencies, to name just a few of the many initiatives they have underway."

"A Most Powerful Woman in Banking is defined not by the power she possesses, but by the vision and leadership she invests with her team, customers, and community," says Husic. "I am honored to stand alongside women of tremendous strength, resolve, courage, and relentless adaptation. Women who succeed on behalf of their peers, their financial institutions, and their customers. This is the fresh future of banking, and I'm humbled to be in the company of these extraordinary leaders."

"Patti lives the community bank ethos and is a fierce advocate for Pennsylvania's one million small businesses," says Nicole S. Kaylor, Esq., McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC and member of the Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank board of directors. "Standing in the gap for our customers in the face of COVID's devastating impact, Centric Bank has been the lifeline to more than 3,000 small businesses and counting."

"Centric is emerging in a post-pandemic world stronger as a team, more resilient than anyone imagined, with deeper customer relationships and as a stabilizer in our community," says Husic.

Beginning in 2007 at the bank's founding, Husic led with the principle that a diverse bank is a better bank. With 60% of Centric Bank's executive leadership team female, and 70% of the workforce female, Husic has turned rhetoric into reality—no peer bank in Pennsylvania is equal to Centric Bank's number of women in leadership. Centric Bank was also recognized as an American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team this year, one of five teams chosen in the U.S. and its fourth year to receive the honor.

In addition to achieving Best Banks to Work For wins in 2020, 2019, and 2018, leadership on the American Bankers Association board, and as a champion for small business, Husic led Centric Bank to crest $1 billion in assets in 2020.

"For 19 years, this list has honored trailblazers, change-makers, and unparalleled achievers—individuals who have helped transform the industry despite countless obstacles," says Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. "This year's honorees are a testament to the perpetual resilience required of leaders today."

Husic and her peers will be honored at an invitation-only celebratory gala at The Glasshouse in New York City on October 21. This in-person event is an opportunity for the honorees to gather, connect, and celebrate their achievements in the face of unprecedented challenges. It is also an important opportunity for the financial services community to convene and recommit to driving toward a more equitable and inclusive industry.

American Banker recognizes leaders in multiple lists: The Most Powerful Women in Banking , The Most Powerful Women to Watch , The Most Powerful Women in Finance, Top Teams and—in a special recognition for 2021— Standouts . The complete list of honorees can be viewed at American Banker's website and is featured in the October 2021 issue of American Banker Magazine: americanbanker.com/women-in-banking.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique insight and analysis into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.

