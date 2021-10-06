The Real Brokerage Inc. Surpasses the 3,000 Real Estate Agent Milestone

International Brokerage Sees a 134% Growth in Agent Count

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company"), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced it has surpassed the milestone of 3,000 real estate agents in its international network. This represents a 134% growth in Real's agent count since October 2020.

In the past 12 months, Real has commenced trading its common shares on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, launched a new platform for its technology, and broadened its brokerage operations to 36 states and the District of Columbia, with an addition of 16 states including Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Indiana, Nevada, and Arizona. The Company also added an international dimension, commencing operations in Canada. Real added leading teams such as Redline Real Estate Group in Canada, Love Local Group in Nevada and Hatch Realty in North Dakota. The Company is focused on building a new model of national real estate brokerage that breaks away from franchise fees and brick-and-mortar offices and provides agents with an attractive commission structure, innovative technology tools and additional financial opportunities.

"The real estate agents at Real are the heart and soul of our business," said Tamir Poleg, CEO and co-founder of Real. "The home-buying and selling experience can be extremely stressful, especially now when markets are highly competitive and crowded. Our agents can navigate the changing landscape well because they are trusted members of their communities, create meaningful relationships with their clients and are true examples of our mission of 'work hard, be kind.' We are proud that more agents are looking to join our team at Real and experience all of the benefits that we have to offer."

