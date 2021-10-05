EOG Resources Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's innovative leadership in sustainability and demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, social engagement and corporate governance. The report can be found at www.eogresources.com/sustainability.

"EOG employees' commitment to our environmental, social and governance efforts did not waver during 2020," said Ezra Y. Yacob, Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees moved the company's ESG initiatives forward while managing a dramatic downshift to the pace of our operations, working remotely, and dealing with the uncertainty caused by a rapidly evolving pandemic."

Highlights of the 2020 Sustainability Report Include:

- Reduced emissions intensity rate – EOG reduced its GHG intensity rate 8% driven by lower flaring volumes.

- Increased water reuse – Through ongoing efforts to expand water reuse infrastructure, EOG sourced 46% of the water used in the company's operations last year from reuse, up from 34% in 2019.

- Improved safety – The company's workforce total recordable incident rate improved, continuing a 3-year trend.

- Emissions targets and net-zero ambition – The report provides more detail regarding the company's existing near-term 2025 emissions targets and the recently added zero routine flaring by 2025, 99.8% wellhead gas capture target for 2021, and long-term net-zero ambition.

- New initiatives and disclosures – EOG initiated a Diversity and Inclusion Working Group, formalized its Human Rights Policy, added American Exploration and Production Council ESG metrics to support comparability efforts, and disclosed its scope 2 GHG emissions.

"Our accomplishments during 2020 reflect EOG's performance-driven culture," continued Yacob. "EOG is focused on being among the lowest cost, highest return and lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding EOG's practices, programs, policies, initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions and targets with respect to environmental, social and governance matters. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements are enumerated in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" on pages 56 and 57 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Also, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" on pages 13 through 26 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, for a discussion of certain risk factors that affect or may affect EOG's business, operations and performance, and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent filings with the SEC.

View original content:

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.