Bright MLS, CRMLS, and MRED Announce Virtual "Hackathon" To Test the Boundaries of Innovation and Offer Feedback on Showing Services API

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHINO HILLS, Calif. and LISLE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the nation's leading multiple listing services (MLSs) announced today a virtual "hackathon" to be held Oct. 11-14 to allow software developers access to a working model of the previously announced showing services API "Hub" in development by CRMLS, Bright MLS and MRED.

The event will tap the experience of real estate technology providers and brokerage developers who are creating, or are interested in creating, showing services and related products. The three organizations anticipate that the innovation and feedback provided during the hackathon will test the Hub model and provide helpful insights as to its proof of concept.

In addition to the hackathon, the MLSs announced they are deep in the process of contributing showing data standards to the real Estate Standards Organization (RESO).

CRMLS, Bright MLS, and MRED announced in June that they were working together to ensure scheduling showings remains a seamless part of the user experience. Their mission is to create a solution that encourages innovation and allows both existing and new entrants to work on a universal set of standards in the showing services arena. The project's goal is to place the choice of which showing services to use in the hands of brokers.

All participants in the hackathon will receive documentation of the Hub interfaces (APIs) and access to a working Hub in the cloud. This will allow participants to build new integrations with the Hub and showcase the platform's ability to unite showing services.

The MLSs will award one cash grand prize and two additional runner-up prizes for the best efforts to help create an industry-leading solution. More information about the hackathon and how to register is available at showingchoice.com.

