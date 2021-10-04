RE/MAX Rises Four Spots in Franchise Times' Top 400 Coming in at No. 12 For the 13th straight year, RE/MAX is recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand in the prestigious ranking

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, was recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand for the 13th year in a row in the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 survey. Previously named the Franchise Times Top 200+® ranking, this year, the annual survey named more of the largest franchise systems in the United States, ranked by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance, to the respected list. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units.

"Ranking as the leading real estate franchise brand in this survey, and being listed among the top 15 brands overall, reaffirms the quality of our agents and brokers and the impact they have in their communities," says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey. "Helping business owners change their lives, and the lives of homebuyers and sellers, motivates us to deliver more resources to RE/MAX brokers and agents so they can remain at the top of their game."

Highlights of this year's ranking include:

RE/MAX ranked the #1 real estate franchise brand

The top 15 overall standings are #1 McDonald's, #2 7-Eleven, #3 KFC, #4 Ace Hardware, #5 Burger King, #6 Domino's, #7 Circle K, #8 Chick-fil-A, #9 Subway, #10 Pizza Hut, #11 Taco Bell, #12 RE/MAX, #13 Wendy's, #14 Keller Williams Realty and #15 Dunkin'.

Earlier this year, RE/MAX was recognized as a top franchisor in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® survey. More than 1,100 franchisors applied for this year's Franchise 500. RE/MAX was selected as a top real estate brokerage franchisor based on various factors, including unit growth, financial strength, stability and brand power. Motto Mortgage®, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise and a member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, also earned a spot among the top 500.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

