Recorded Future to Host Predict 21: The Intelligence Summit Former Chief of MI6 and Executives from Microsoft, TikTok, Verizon, and Others Share Expertise on Intelligence-Led Security Strategies

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for Predict 21 , being held virtually October 12-13. Bringing together more than 5,000 cybersecurity and intelligence professionals, Predict is the largest event in the world focused on intelligence. Following the theme "Act with Confidence in an Uncertain World," presentations and discussions will explore the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape and the role of intelligence in enabling a proactive and persistent security posture to defend against adversarial activity.

Predict 21 will include more than 60 industry experts and 40 sessions. Agenda highlights and featured speakers include:

"Cybercrime, Identity Theft, and Scams" with Frank Abagnale, cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert, and best-selling author of "Catch Me If You Can."

"Spies, Espionage & Intrigue: A Chat with the Former "C" of MI6" with Sir Alex Younger , former chief of MI6.

"Protecting Our Major Cities" with Timothy Lee , CISO of Los Angeles , and Geoff Brown , CISO of New York City .

"Securing Our World with Intelligence: The Future of Cybersecurity" with Ann Johnson , corporate vice president for security, identity, and compliance at Microsoft.

"Building a Fusion Center at TikTok" with Andy Bonillo , global head of threat management and incident response at TikTok.

"Data Privacy Exposure" with John Grim , head of research, development, and innovation at Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center.

"Over the last decade, the internet has become a reflection of the world. This decade, the world will be a reflection of the internet. With the increasingly blurred lines between the physical and digital worlds, every presence, connection, and access point is an opportunity for adversaries. We're once again bringing together the largest global gathering of intelligence experts along with the most impactful research, client experiences, and real-world use cases to help foster proactive and persistent security across the enterprise and overall industry." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Predict 21 is open to intelligence analysts, network defenders, cybersecurity leaders and others interested in learning about intelligence-led security. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/predict/ .

