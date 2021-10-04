Miami Beach Invites Travelers Seeking Warm-Weather Escapes to Enjoy Events and Special Offers All Season Long

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season in Miami Beach isn't exactly synonymous with falling leaves or chilly weather. In Miami Beach, this time of year is all about enjoying the holiday spirit amongst the tropical foliage. Locals and travelers can be found soaking up some sun and experiencing many of the fun fall activities as the year concludes.
According to Destination Analysts, the number of Americans seeking travel inspiration grew to 65 percent last month, and there's steady growth across most travel segments. There's never been a better time to experience Miami Beach's vibrant culture.
"Fall on Miami Beach is unlike any other destination – there's endless sunshine, ample arts and cultural activities, and new seasonal menus at destination eateries," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We're looking forward to welcoming guests new and old, and creating memories all season long."
Vacationers who choose to escape to Miami Beach this fall will experience the authentic culture of Miami Beach. Highlights include art exhibits, cultural displays, music ensembles and tasty fall dishes – there's something for everyone to enjoy:
- Experience the best in contemporary art on Miami Beach at The Bass this fall. Guests who mention Miami Entertainment Months will enjoy 15 percent off regular admission now through November 22nd.
- Gear up for an Instagram-worthy experience at the Museum of Illusions and discover optical illusions that will challenge the perception of all ages. Use code moi10 and receive 10 percent off on General Admissions Tickets now through November 30th.
- Some must-try fall menu items await travelers on Miami Beach this season. Pubbelly added pumpkin pancakes to their brunch menu, MILA's new seasonal Mushroom Hotpot takes comfort food to new levels, and The Frieze is serving pumpkin ice cream until December.
- The annual South Beach Seafood Week returns October 20 – 23rd on Miami Beach, kicking off the stone crab season. Guests will enjoy week-long events featuring South Florida's top chefs and culinary masterminds. Tickets start at $55.
- For a spooktacular Halloween, destination events like Halloween Night on Lincoln Road, Miami Haunts Ghost Tour on Miami Beach, and Hallowave Family Fun Fest are perfect for creating new memories with family and friends.
- Music lovers can have front-row seats to a wide selection of concerts at The Fillmore Miami Beach, now through October 28th. Featured artists include Sofia Nino, Mon Laferte, Camilo, Morat, and Chelsea Handler.
- Starting this month, travelers strolling down Washington Avenue will experience the all-new Miami Beach Live Music Series hosted by the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District. On the third Thursday of each month, from 6 – 9 p.m., the live music series will feature different genres, including jazz, Latin, reggae, soul, and pop. This event is free and open to the public.
"We pride ourselves on providing seasonal offers that cater to our locals and visitors," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We're also thrilled to participate in Miami Entertainment Months, as it's a perfect opportunity to showcase the entertainment scene that locals already love, and visitors can't wait to explore."
For more information on all the fall happenings on Miami Beach; follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter; and download the Experience Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.
Contact: Elisabeth Denil, Elisabeth.Denil@hkstrategies.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority