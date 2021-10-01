Seeds of Fortune Expands Financial Aid and Scholarship Opportunities with New College Partnerships Seeds of Fortune Partners With 9 Colleges To Provide Educational and Economic Opportunity For Women Of Color

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Seeds of Fortune Inc. has made it a priority to provide a national platform for women of color to gain access to educational and financial resources as they navigate their college admissions process with their families. The organization takes a unique approach to addressing the financial hardships of minority students, by focusing on scholarships and financial aid to make college more affordable for their participants and training the students on financial literacy. With the decline in FAFSA applications last year, organizations such as Seeds of Fortune Inc. understand the importance of supporting students and parents across the country with accessing information to help navigate the FAFSA and CSS profile applications which both open today.

An important aspect for the organization is building alliances with educational institutions who are committed to the organization's values and want to provide opportunities for the demographic they serve.

We are excited to announce Seeds of Fortune now has 9 College Partners coming on-board for the 2021-2022 academic year, looking to focus on diversity efforts and financial equity for women of color. The institutions are as follows:

Claremont Mckenna College

Pitzer College

Occidental College

George Washington University

University of Notre Dame

Babson College

Antioch College

Lasell University

Goddard College

The organization's Founder and Executive Director said the following about these partnerships, "I applaud the leadership of each of these institutions for seeing the benefits of providing a platform for young women of color to not only attend, but afford college. I look forward to expanding our partnerships and know this will play a valuable role in how we serve our members."

Contact Raven Robinson • info@ravenrobinson.com • 646-548-5743

View original content:

SOURCE Seeds of Fortune Inc.