Gov. Kay Ivey to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

The vaccines will be administered at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
By 

WBRC Staff

Bessemer City HS basketball player dies from injuries sustained in house fire

Alabama’s top health official talks vaccine roll out

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

3 killed in separate weekend wrecks in JeffCo

Multiple county chase ends with suspect in custody

Falkville woman dies in 2-vehicle wreck

UAB to play South Carolina in Gasparilla Bowl

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

Mother pleads for answers 3 years after son found dead on Christmas Day

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama tapped out after a busy year

Children who lost both parents to COVID receive Christmas gifts

Woman volunteers time and money to provide better living conditions for neighborhood pets

Coroner identifies 1-year-old girl killed in Fairfield wreck

A 1-year-old girl died Saturday night after a wreck in Fairfield.
By 

WBRC Staff

December 20
Russellville City Schools create GoFundMe for 9-year-old student killed in car accident

The community of Russellville is rallying behind the family of a nine-year-old girl killed in an accident on December 18.
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

December 20
Russellville City Schools create GoFundMe for 9-year-old student killed in car accident

The community of Russellville is rallying behind the family of a nine-year-old girl killed in an accident on December 18.
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

December 20
2021 Birmingham Bowl canceled

The 2021 Birmingham Bowl has been canceled, according to Birmingham City Council President William Parker.
By 

WBRC Staff

December 20
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out

Auburn, Northwestern to face each other in Citrus Bowl

Jefferson County Health Department plans to help educate the community on the COVID-19 vaccine

Alabama survives Gator battle to win SEC Championship 52-46

Birmingham PD hosts Toy, Coat & Shoe Drive Saturday morning

Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis

Man shot and killed in Birmingham, investigation underway

According to police, at 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on 200 4th Court West.
84-year-old basketball referee returns to court after recovering from COVID-19

84-year-old Bob Collins referees Indiana high school basketball games along with his two sons. A couple weeks ago, Collins tested positive for COVID-19.
UAB wins 2020 Conference USA football championship

The UAB Blazers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd Friday evening 22-13 to win the 2020 Conference USA Championship.
Vaccinating elderly patients who don’t live in nursing homes

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be rolled out to people living in nursing homes in the coming days, but what about those who are 65 and older who don’t live in long-term health care facilities?
Thief steals Salvation Army donation kettle, poses as volunteer to collect money

The Salvation Army is now asking the community to be sure that when you donate, you are donating to the right cause.
Full time employees for Tuscaloosa County Schools earn coronavirus pay bonus

The Tuscaloosa County School Board voted in favor of a one-time bonus for full-time employees Thursday.
University of Alabama to help in roll out of coronavirus vaccinations

The University of Alabama will play a big role in the national effort to ensure the coronavirus vaccine roll out goes smoothly.
Warrior police officer injured in motorcycle accident

A Warrior police officers was injured in a motorcycle accident today on Cain Creek Road at I 65 North Ramp.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.
Protest planned over failure to release info about COVID19 in the Tuscaloosa County Jail

Some are concerned the department is not being transparent when it comes to coronavirus in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Illegal winery busted at Alabama town’s sewage plant

An Alabama sheriff’s office says it’s busted an illegal winery that was operating at a city’s sewage plant.
Ala. county, state leaders says ‘home for the holidays’ is the safest bet

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said the virus is “rampant” and is asking people to recommit to regular mask use, social distancing practices and to avoid holiday gatherings.
Alabama to receive about 20,000 fewer vaccine doses than planned next week

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has been advised of a reduction in the second planned allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for next week. The total allocation for Alabama for next week has been reduced to 29,250.
Input requested during search for new Hoover superintendent

If you live in Hoover, you have an opportunity to give your input on the kind of superintendent you’d like to see at the helm of Hoover City Schools.
Ivey awards relief funds to group helping veterans with PTSD

More than $1.9 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund will go to a non-profit organization that helps veterans with increased PTSD issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Thursday.
‘Gambling will work’ in Alabama, Ivey’s study group leader says

“I believe their research will be pivotal as gambling policies are being considered, debated, and potentially voted on,” Gov. Kay Ivey stated.
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion

The real estate firm that sold the home, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October.
Chilton Co. school resource officer dresses as Santa to surprise students

Isabella School Resource Officer (SRO) Billy Scarbrough dressed as Santa to surprise students on Thursday.
ADPH: More than 315K cases, nearly 4,300 deaths in Alabama as COVID-19 vaccine begins being administered

There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precautions on Friday, March 13.
UAB releases new info after 20-year-old student fatally shot in car

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was shot inside a vehicle while in the parking lot of Hill University Center in the 1400 block of University Blvd.
Early-morning fire in Brighton destroys home, damages 2 others

The fire in the 3800 block of 5th Avenue Brighton started in one house and spread to homes on each side.
Former Birmingham Black Barons player grateful MLB recognizing Negro League stats

A former Negro League player is calling a recent decision by Major League Baseball an honor. Up until this week, MLB didn’t officially consider the Negro League as a major league.
Birmingham church donates $800K to organizations, families this Christmas

The Worship Center Christian Church in Birmingham’s mantra is to make a difference.
Northport pharmacy helping to vaccinate thousands of nursing home residents, workers

Senior Care Pharmacy is part of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal effort providing COVID-19 vaccines to people living and working in long-term care facilities.
Good Samaritans help Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa after theft

The Tuscaloosa community stepped up to help a local charity still reeling after vandals damaged one of their vehicles.
Rising Star: Joseph Potter

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joseph Potter!
Man arrested after Tuscaloosa car break-in

Tuscaloosa Police arrested a man today after a woman’s boyfriend caught him breaking into her vehicle.
UAB Hospital administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

Thursday is a big day for UAB Hospital as they began the work to vaccinate employees.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Blount Co. road rage incident in custody

The suspect, who is in his 50s, is in the Blount County Jail.
HABD Operation Give Back: Coat and toy drive

HABD partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Police Department to collect toys, coats and winter clothes.
Electricity shutoff scam targeting homes, businesses, churches

This pandemic holiday season, the last thing you need is to have your power disconnected.
Birmingham native wins $15K McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship

Bayles plans to use the money to pay for her remaining time in school and prepare for her next step.
$2M in state coronavirus relief funds approved to help soldiers with PTSD

The funds, totaling $1,903,790, will go to help Priority Soldier’s COVID-19 PTSD relief program.
Man charged with breaking into Tuscaloosa middle school twice over Thanksgiving break

Ronnie Earl Melton, 60, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.
Gadsden City Hall closed effective immediately

“This closure will be re-evaluated weekly as we carefully monitor the changing situation and modify our plans,” city officials said.
Congressman Mike Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Bessemer Police: Son shoots father during argument

Police say the son shot his father in the upper torso around 10 p.m. Wednesday during an argument.
Alabama launches COVID-19 crisis hotline

The information line will connect individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their communities.
DCH administered its first COVID-19 vaccine

DCH Regional Medical Center has received nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Birmingham Board of Education approves extra $500 for full-time employees

The Extraordinary Compensation Resolution was passed this week.
AHSAA updates COVID guidance for winter sports, limits fan capacity at games

The new guidance released by state athletic officials also included a memo from the state’s top doctor and the state superintendent who both said it’s not safe to have to have large crowds cheering on players.
Postal worker union leaders says B’ham staff behind on processing packages

Shipping delays are impacting everyone - from people sending holiday gifts to families - to small business owners trying to ship merchandise. Union leaders say behind the scenes it’s long hours for postal workers trying to process more mail than ever.
Small business owners dealing with the impact of shipping delays

Small business owners are feeling the impact of shipping delays out of Birmingham.
New surgical learning lab at Chelsea High School

Alabama’s next wave of medical leaders are being trained at Chelsea High School.
Crews respond to commercial fire near Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office

The building is near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue.
Fancy’s on Fifth temporarily closing because of pandemic

A popular restaurant in Avondale is temporarily closing its doors due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 pandemic stressing hospitals. Is there a breaking point?

The pandemic is stressing the healthcare system locally with ICU's filling up, staffing challenges and other issues. We asked health experts if there’s a breaking point.
Louisiana woman loses both parents to COVID-19, pneumonia days apart

Mandy Erwin of Livingston Parish, lost both of her parents to COVID-19 and pneumonia just days a part from one another.
Do COVID vaccines cause Bell’s palsy?

During clinical trials both Pfizer and Moderna reported four participants out of thousands got Bell’s palsy upon vaccination.
More than 120 UAB School of Nursing students and faculty helping fight COVID-19 at UAB Hospital

Amid a nationwide nursing shortage, some UAB students are stepping in as covid-19 cases increase across the state.
COVID-19 vaccine rumors, how to tell what’s fact or fiction

The rumors range from mild reactions to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, to even death, and people questioned whether that information would truly be released by health leaders.
How to avoid COVID-19 vaccine schemes

As the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the state of Alabama, officials say fake vaccine schemes are starting to pop up.
Judson College to close unless they raise 500K by the end of the year

If the college does not reach it’s goal, it will not be able to begin the spring semester and all students will be informed of transfer options to complete their degrees.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Marion County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Winfield.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 21-year-old man in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday evening.
ADPH prepares to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

An FDA advisory committee will meet Thursday to consider Moderna’s vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization. And as we wait to find out whether that vaccine will be approved, Chasity Maxie Is On Your Side looking ahead to when it might arrive in your county.
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health leaders have said for a while now that those vaccines will be given in phases. We just started Phase 1A on Tuesday, so if you’re not in one of those vulnerable categories, it could be a while before you can get a COVID-19 shot.
2 trays of COVID-19 vaccines sent to Alabama returned due to temperature drop

Two trays of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that were sent to Alabama were not released to hospitals due to deviations in the recommended temperature during shipment, ADPH confirmed Wednesday.