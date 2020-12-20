Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be rolled out to people living in nursing homes in the coming days, but what about those who are 65 and older who don’t live in long-term health care facilities?
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has been advised of a reduction in the second planned allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for next week. The total allocation for Alabama for next week has been reduced to 29,250.
More than $1.9 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund will go to a non-profit organization that helps veterans with increased PTSD issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Thursday.
The new guidance released by state athletic officials also included a memo from the state’s top doctor and the state superintendent who both said it’s not safe to have to have large crowds cheering on players.
Shipping delays are impacting everyone - from people sending holiday gifts to families - to small business owners trying to ship merchandise. Union leaders say behind the scenes it’s long hours for postal workers trying to process more mail than ever.
An FDA advisory committee will meet Thursday to consider Moderna’s vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization. And as we wait to find out whether that vaccine will be approved, Chasity Maxie Is On Your Side looking ahead to when it might arrive in your county.
Health leaders have said for a while now that those vaccines will be given in phases. We just started Phase 1A on Tuesday, so if you’re not in one of those vulnerable categories, it could be a while before you can get a COVID-19 shot.