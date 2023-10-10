LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park
4-year-old Kamari Nelson has been reported missing out of Birmingham. She was last seen at...
Birmingham Police search for missing 4-year-old girl
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Randall and Kendra Woodfin
‘This is what forever feels like’: Birmingham mayor celebrating marriage
Victim in Valleydale Road crash identified as long-time Oak Mountain High School employee

Latest News

Victim in Valleydale Road crash identified as long-time Oak Mountain High School employee
A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say