Two local wheelchair rugby athletes ready to compete in the 2023 Parapan American Games for Team USA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those familiar with the Lakeshore Foundation know it’s a gamechanger. It’s one of kind where adaptive athletes can train in world class facilities and set paralympic goals for themselves. Two friends on the wheelchair rugby team did just that and now will be representing Team USA in the 2023 Parapan American Games later in November.

Wheelchair rugby has nothing to do with actual rugby. There are four eight-minute quarters with four players from each team playing on a basketball court with a volleyball. In order to score points, one must wheel across the goal-lines on either end of the court. The team with the most points at the end of four quarters wins the game. But there’s much strategy and fitness behind the sport.

“It’s a paralympic sport, just as any other sport, you have to be physically fit to be able to play,” 17-year-old Team USA wheelchair rugby athlete Zion Redington said.

Redington moved from Tennessee to Birmingham to be closer to training at the Lakeshore Foundation. It’s where he met Clayton Brackett, who is making his second appearance competing in the Parapan Games. Brackett once competed collegiately in wheelchair basketball before making the switch to a new sport.

“It was something that hit home for me and was like this is where I need to be, this is what I need to focus on,” Brackett said.

Winning gold is the two’s focus and as the wheels continue to turn, the game is about to become a lot bigger.

There’s actually a third member on the team from Alabama. Montrerius Hucherson from Tallassee makes three of the 12 members on Team USA from the state of Alabama, and these are athletes ranging from all over the country. All are getting set to head to Santiago, Chile, for the 2023 Parapan American Games beginning on November 17.

