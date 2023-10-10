TOOL announces 2024 tour dates, including stop in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American rock band TOOL announced 2024 U.S. tour dates with special guest Elder. Included in the tour is a stop at BJCC Legacy Arena on January 26.

TOOL, the four-time Grammy Award winning band, formed in 1990 and released five studio albums: Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus, 10,000 Days, and Fear Inoculum. In addition, the rock band has two EPs: 72826 and Opiate, and the limited-edition boxset Salival.

Starting this Friday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m. tickets can be purchased online. Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively to TOOL Army members now.

