LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘This is what forever feels like’: Birmingham mayor celebrating marriage

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Randall and Kendra Woodfin
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mayor of Birmingham is celebrating, according to an announcement he made on Instagram earlier Monday evening.

Mayor Randall Woodfin is now celebrating after getting married over this past weekend. In his announcement, the mayor said: “This is what forever feels like. Introducing Randall and Kendra Woodfin.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown
Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Pell City High School football fined, forfeits 1 win for violation of AHSAA transfer rule

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jewish Community coming together as attacks continue in Israel
Calera Police cracking down on speeding around schools/ buses
Calera PD taking steps to protect students from reckless drivers
Tuscaloosa man and wife take shelter as war erupts in Israel
Tuscaloosa jeweler in Israel during Hamas attack
Source: WBRC video
Seasonal jobs up for grabs in West Alabama