‘This is what forever feels like’: Birmingham mayor celebrating marriage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mayor of Birmingham is celebrating, according to an announcement he made on Instagram earlier Monday evening.

Mayor Randall Woodfin is now celebrating after getting married over this past weekend. In his announcement, the mayor said: “This is what forever feels like. Introducing Randall and Kendra Woodfin.”

