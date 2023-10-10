LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Student-loan restart could put a squeeze on borrowers

36% of federal student loan borrowers do not think they can make their payments
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly half of student loan borrowers don’t know how much money they owe, according to a recent NerdWallet survey.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there’s a lot of confusion after three and a half years of no payments.

“All of a sudden, they are starting and for a lot of people that means confusion and stress because they suddenly have to come up with that money,” Palmer explained. “And that money’s been going to other essential things, in some cases food and rent. So, it is a really challenging time for a lot of people.”

There are some options for people that really need help. For example, there’s a 12-month “on ramp” program, but it’s important to note interest still accrues during that time.

The Biden Admiration has also rolled out several income driven repayment plans.

“They get a little complicated but basically if you go to studentaid.gov you can figure out what you might be eligible for and what makes the most sense for you,” Palmer said.

NerdWallet shared tips for people feeling overwhelmed:

  • Go to studentaid.gov and look up the different plans available to see if there is a fit
  • Research how much you owe and to whom
  • Create a monthly budget that will allow room for the new payments

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park
4-year-old Kamari Nelson has been reported missing out of Birmingham. She was last seen at...
Birmingham Police search for missing 4-year-old girl
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Randall and Kendra Woodfin
‘This is what forever feels like’: Birmingham mayor celebrating marriage
Victim in Valleydale Road crash identified as long-time Oak Mountain High School employee

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Citing Trump’s online attacks, US prosecutors seek protections for potential jurors in election case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden condemns Hamas for ‘unadulterated evil’ in attack on Israel, vows US resolve in backing Israel
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Zion Redington and Clayton Brackett will head to Santiago, Chile, later in November
Two local wheelchair rugby athletes ready to compete in the 2023 Parapan American Games for Team USA