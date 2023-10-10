LawCall
Shelby County Schools launching new strategic plan

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools is launching their new strategic plan with a focus on student achievement and improving student experiences.

School leaders say they’ll meet their goals through innovation and teacher recruitment and retention.

Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks said the new strategic plan will guide the school district several years into the future. The plan is called ‘Empowering and Inspiring Excellence, the Path Forward.’

“Our vision and our mission statement directly speak to what we are trying to do but why we are doing it and who we are doing it for,” Dr. Brooks said.

According to Dr. Brooks, innovation is a top priority for the school district. He explained that the school system is creating more opportunities for students through career tech such as the new aviation program and classroom instruction.

“We are really trying to think about, opportunities that might be out there for kids in the future relative to careers but also to our partnerships with colleges and universities to increase dual enrollment,” Dr. Brooks mentioned.

School leaders say that the school system is also working to expand their reach to attract more teacher candidates from out of state.

“We’ve actually seen some success with that, we have had some teachers that have come here from the north and northwest,” Dr. Brooks explained. “And we have some different ideas about how we are going to recruit at colleges and universities.”

Along with recruiting teachers, the school system is also working to make sure they highlight their employees and their hard work.

“Really helping them understand that the organization is committed to them, as much as they are to the organization,” Dr. Brooks said.

Dr. Brooks said that he hopes this plan demonstrates their focus is on every student, every day in Shelby County.

