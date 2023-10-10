Oak Mountain student gets perfect score on ACT in 9th grade

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For many high schoolers, the SAT or ACT can be overwhelming, so many students choose to take the exam as a freshman as a test run.

One local 9th grader showed he has some next-level intelligence, getting a perfect score on the ACT.

“At first I thought it was like an example of what it could look like...and then I was like, checking it for like 10 minutes to make sure. And I was just like, I couldn’t believe it,” Grayson Bou said.

He scored a perfect ACT score - a 36.

“He was kind of hoping just for 30. And so to score perfectly. I mean, that was wild. And I was like, oh, you’re done. You’re done,” said Aline Bou, Grayson’s mom.

Ailene, a math teacher herself, says this was a shock to the whole family because he had just been taking it almost as a practice exam. That’s how he got a perfect score after just finishing 9th grade… which is before the typical high schooler even thinks about the test.

The average score in Alabama is 18, and nationally, 19.8, so scoring a 36 puts him in the top 0.25% in the country.

He is looking to score high for his future, even at a young age.

“My dream college would be MIT, that’s a pretty big goal. I’m thinking of majoring in some kind of engineering. I’m not sure exactly what. So Georgia Tech will be cool, too. Auburn also has a good engineering school,” Grayson said.

He says his parents’ work ethic has inspired him to be the best he can be.

“Even if we got a B or C, that wasn’t the biggest deal as long as you’re trying. And luckily for me, I’ve been blessed to have some good pattern recognition skills, which helps in that,” Grayson said.

He’s also heavily involved in extracurriculars—he’s class president and involved in Model UN and math club as well, but he’s also just a normal student—going to homecoming and having a part-time job.

His future is looking like it’ll be well above average. “He’s well on his way to, you know, having some options for college...[we are] so very proud of him and excited to see what’s ahead,” Aline said.

