Local fraternity chapter seeking Birmingham funds to help transform Ensley building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local members of the nation’s first Black fraternity are seeking to become part of Ensley’s transformation. They plan to by turn the old AmSouth Bank building on 20th Street Ensley into a base to continue the work they’ve been doing with youth in the neighborhood.

The Mu Psi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha created LEAD Academy where they mentor young high school men and help them achieve more in life. This new-to-them building will help serve as the anchor for this work. The plan is to refurbish and transform the building into their headquarters.

The Birmingham Budget and Finance Committee recommended on Monday that the city spend $150,000 dollars in support of the project.

City Councilor Crystal Smitherman, the Budget and Finance Chair, says the fraternity has even helped her during neighborhood cleanup days, adding they do a lot of good for the community. Smitherman says they’ll be able to continue inspiring the next generation with this building.

“That helps them be able to offer ACT and SAT tutoring, maybe have meetings with them more personal, one on one with those students,” said Smitherman. “Because a lot of times if they see, hey -- there is someone that looks just like me and they made it and they’re professionals and they’re doing great, then I can lean onto them for help and be able to fulfill my full potential.”

All city councilors on the Budget and Finance Committee voted in favor of the proposal. It now goes before the full city council for approval.

