Jewish Community coming together as attacks continue in Israel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the violence continues in Israel the Jewish Community in Alabama is coming together to support and help families who need it.

The Levite Jewish Community Center is now making changes and suggestions to support anyone who is struggling or anxious following the deadly Hamas attacks. The center is partnering with other Jewish agencies in the area and around the region in an effort to be there for those of you who are hurting.

“What we are experiencing now is unfathomable and so we don’t really know what to expect as far as how needs will evolve each day, but as a community center we felt like people need community now more than ever,” said Levite Jewish Community Center Executive Director Brooke Bowles.

That is why the community center is making their lobby into a living room of sorts. It will have refreshments and snacks and it will give people a space where they are free to come talk and seek support.

On the community center’s website you’ll also find counseling links and instructional aids on how you can educate your children about war.

“The Jewish Day School has put together a guide on how to talk to children about war. So this guide is also on our website.”

A “We Stand with Israel” solidarity gathering is scheduled for Tuesday evening. There has not been an itinerary set yet, but Bowles knows that it will be encouraging. You can register for that event online by clicking here.

