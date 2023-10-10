LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Industrial buffer to include over 150 trees along 5th Ave in Bessemer

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 151 trees and thousands of wildflowers will be planted along 5th Avenue in Bessemer.

The industrial buffer is a partnership between Bessemer Redevelopment Corp., Jefferson County Health Department and the City of Bessemer. The project is being funded through a $221,000 grant from the health department.

141 of the trees will be native evergreen trees, the other 37 will be shade trees. Each tree will be given 20 feet of buffer space.

Melanie Bouyer is the executive director of Bessemer Redevelopment Corp. She said the industrial buffer is aimed to promote a healthy community by encouraging walking and biking.

“We want residents to use this. Downtown is not far off. We want residents to bike safely, and walk safely through downtown from 5th Avenue,” said Bouyer.

Across the street, Bouyer said they are planning to build affordable housing and will break ground in November.

The project is estimated to be complete in four weeks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park
4-year-old Kamari Nelson has been reported missing out of Birmingham. She was last seen at...
Birmingham Police search for missing 4-year-old girl
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Randall and Kendra Woodfin
‘This is what forever feels like’: Birmingham mayor celebrating marriage
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown
Victim in Valleydale Road crash identified as long-time Oak Mountain High School employee

Latest News

TOOL band
TOOL announces 2024 tour dates, including stop in Birmingham
Magic of Lights
Magic of Lights heads to Alabama Adventure this holiday season
Renovations to the campsite
Major renovations coming to Oak Mountain State Park campground
Home Builders Blitz
Annual Home Builders Blitz helps local families with affordable housing