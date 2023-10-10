Industrial buffer to include over 150 trees along 5th Ave in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 151 trees and thousands of wildflowers will be planted along 5th Avenue in Bessemer.

The industrial buffer is a partnership between Bessemer Redevelopment Corp., Jefferson County Health Department and the City of Bessemer. The project is being funded through a $221,000 grant from the health department.

141 of the trees will be native evergreen trees, the other 37 will be shade trees. Each tree will be given 20 feet of buffer space.

Melanie Bouyer is the executive director of Bessemer Redevelopment Corp. She said the industrial buffer is aimed to promote a healthy community by encouraging walking and biking.

“We want residents to use this. Downtown is not far off. We want residents to bike safely, and walk safely through downtown from 5th Avenue,” said Bouyer.

Across the street, Bouyer said they are planning to build affordable housing and will break ground in November.

The project is estimated to be complete in four weeks.

