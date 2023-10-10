LawCall
Hoover PD investigating after 2 related crashes on Valleydale Road, I-65

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is working to investigate after two related crashes on Valleydale Road and on Interstate 65 southbound.

The initial crash on Monday evening occurred on Valleydale Road at the I-65 overpass. According to initial investigations, the driver of a Ford Expedition was driving the wrong way on the southbound lanes when they had a head-on collision with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Expedition then fled the scene and attempted to cross I-65 southbound lanes when he was hit by a Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver of the Outlander remained on the scene of the crash.

Medics took the driver of the Expedition to UAB where he is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the Camry were also taken to the hospital. The passenger of the Camry, an adult female, was pronounced dead upon arrival to UAB and the driver is being treated for serious injuries.

Hoover PD said that while traffic investigators are working to investigate, drivers should expect travel delays.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

