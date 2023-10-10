First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting the day off with warmer temperatures. Most of us are generally in the 50s with some isolated spots in the upper 40s mainly along and north of Interstate 20/59. Temperatures are nearly 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Monday morning.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. We have some upper-level clouds moving in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning. We will likely see increasing clouds today. I think we’ll end up partly to mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine this afternoon. With southwesterly winds continuing at 10 to 15 mph, temperatures will likely climb a few degrees above average today. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s. Our average high for October 10 is 78. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s by 7 p.m.

Next Big Thing: We are watching a stalled boundary in the Gulf of Mexico that will bring tropical moisture into the southeast Wednesday. It will absorb the moisture from Hurricane Lidia that is located in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It will also absorb the low that is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. All of this will create very wet weather along the Gulf Coast and into south Alabama Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.

We will likely start Wednesday morning dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up warmer with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I would recommend holding on to an umbrella tomorrow. Showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening for areas along and south of Interstate 20/59. We have increased our rain chance to 40 percent. Most of the rain that falls Wednesday evening will likely remain light with heavier rainfall expected to our south. With plenty of cloud cover tomorrow, temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds are forecast to come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Scattered showers will remain likely Wednesday night at 60 percent.

Potential Rainfall: We will likely see a big cutoff on rainfall potential across Central Alabama over the next three days. The higher totals will be likely the farther south you go in the state. Northwest Alabama will likely see the lowest amount of rainfall with totals only adding up to a tenth of an inch or less.

Areas along Interstate 20/59 could pick up a few tenths of an inch. It would not surprise me if a half inch or more is recorded in parts of Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Tallapoosa counties. We could see a few inches of rainfall in south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast.

Drying Out Thursday: Most of the tropical moisture will likely move out of central Alabama early Thursday morning. We’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for rain before 10 a.m. We will likely see temperatures cool into the upper 50s Thursday morning with highs remaining in the mid 70s. Easterly winds and mostly cloudy conditions will keep our temperatures near or slightly below average Thursday afternoon.

Cold Front Arrives by the End of the Week: We are forecasting another strong cold front that will move into Alabama early Saturday morning. The cold front will have limited moisture associated with it, so rain chances appear isolated Friday into Friday night at 20 percent.

Friday will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s. We could see temperatures briefly warm into the lower 80s in parts of west Alabama. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning, but we will likely see clouds decrease giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Saturday should be a nice and breezy day as northerly winds move in. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s.

Below Average Temperatures Expected Next Week: Long-range models are showing cooler temperatures arriving Sunday and staying with us as we go into the middle of next week. High temperatures could remain in the mid-to-upper 60s starting Sunday and continuing through next Wednesday. Overnight lows will likely cool into the 40s. I think we will stay mostly dry next week with rain chances possible around October 19 through 20.

Tropical Update: We are watching two areas that could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five to seven days.

We are monitoring a weak area of low pressure located in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Odds remain low at 20 percent for tropical formation over the next several days. We believe that this low will merge with tropical moisture from Lidia. It will produce wet weather along the Gulf Coast and into Florida Wednesday into Thursday.

We are also watching a healthy tropical wave off the coast of Africa. It is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This tropical wave has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days. Most models show this wave developing. If this becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name “Sean”. Most of the weather models keep this system out in the open waters of the eastern/central Atlantic Ocean. It will likely not impact the United States.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Have a great Tuesday!

