Family rebuilding after being forced out of Jasper motel

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Michael Dill, a father and husband, was staying at the Budget Inn in an attempt to save money until his family could afford to move into a trailer. He’d recently been scammed out of almost a thousand dollars, and being forced to leave that motel Friday made him feel like he had no hope.

By Monday, thankfully, things have changed.

“I am so happy,” says Dill. “So blessed. We just got word that we got the trailer. They’re actually trying to get us in this place tonight because we had nowhere to go tonight so we’ll pick our kids up from school and go straight home.”

He says the outpour of support from nonprofits in Walker County made this possible, especially the Salvation Army.

“I can’t put it into words,” said Dill. “It is a relief. The stress that has been lifted off of me is so tremendous. Man it is a blessing, it’s been so long.”

Dill says that seeing so many in the community rally around them in their time of need has restored his hope.

“A gentleman had to leave his car at the hotel because it broke down, and they were going to tow it away well,” says Dill. “A gentleman from the car lot towed the vehicle to a dealership, putting a brand-new transmission in it for free. There was a church in Nauvoo that was down doing drive-thru prayer out of the kindness of their heart, they rented my family a hotel for two nights and filled our tank up so we could do all this running around.”

He says moments like these make him proud to be from Walker County

“Back when I was young, as a kid, we could ride our bicycles all over town. The neighbors knew who you were. It’s coming back,” he said. “Walker County is not dead, and it’s not all drug activity. It’s a good place. People here have a good heart.”

For others displaced from those motels, the Salvation Army says they want to hear from them. All anyone has to do is call (205) 221-7737 or come by so they can help.

