LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calhoun County domestic violence shelter undergoing renovations

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A domestic violence shelter in Calhoun County is undergoing renovations right now as leaders there give victims and survivors the hope they need to heal and start over.

The 2nd Chance Incorporated Domestic Shelter offers help for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence by providing safe shelter and supportive services for victims while offering educational outreach to residents of the communities they serve.

“We are just making sure that we’re doing everything possible to keep this organization providing strong services in the community to the best that they can be, we don’t want to provide subpar services to victims who are already coming from traumatic situations, I want to make sure they’re getting the best.”

According to Executive Director Krychelle Smith, everybody deserves a fresh start. That process is beginning as 2nd Chance Incorporated is undergoing renovations.

“Our shelter desperately needed some updating, so we transferred out the last client that we had there so we are currently renovating that. We are only closed temporarily so that we can update our facilities, the facilities have been there for a long time and are in desperate need of refreshing.”

Director Smith says once the renovations are completed, volunteers and new clients will be welcomed back with open arms. Despite the renovations, their doors are always open, and they will continue to assist those in need.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown
Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Pell City High School football fined, forfeits 1 win for violation of AHSAA transfer rule

Latest News

Birmingham Police investigate shooting
Birmingham Police investigate shooting downtown
The Mu Psi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will soon transform 707 20th Street Ensley in...
Local fraternity chapter seeking Birmingham funds to help transform Ensley building
Alabamians in Israel
Alabamians working to return home from Israel as conflict erupts
Strategic plan in Shelby County
Shelby County Schools launching new strategic plan