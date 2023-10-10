Calhoun County domestic violence shelter undergoing renovations

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A domestic violence shelter in Calhoun County is undergoing renovations right now as leaders there give victims and survivors the hope they need to heal and start over.

The 2nd Chance Incorporated Domestic Shelter offers help for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence by providing safe shelter and supportive services for victims while offering educational outreach to residents of the communities they serve.

“We are just making sure that we’re doing everything possible to keep this organization providing strong services in the community to the best that they can be, we don’t want to provide subpar services to victims who are already coming from traumatic situations, I want to make sure they’re getting the best.”

According to Executive Director Krychelle Smith, everybody deserves a fresh start. That process is beginning as 2nd Chance Incorporated is undergoing renovations.

“Our shelter desperately needed some updating, so we transferred out the last client that we had there so we are currently renovating that. We are only closed temporarily so that we can update our facilities, the facilities have been there for a long time and are in desperate need of refreshing.”

Director Smith says once the renovations are completed, volunteers and new clients will be welcomed back with open arms. Despite the renovations, their doors are always open, and they will continue to assist those in need.

