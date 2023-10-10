Birmingham Police investigate shooting downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say someone was shot downtown Monday night.

Police were called to the 2100 block of 5th Avenue North Alley around 7:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found someone suffering a gunshot wound. Police describe the victim’s injuries as life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody. We’ll update this story with more information when it’s available.

