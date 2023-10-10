LawCall
Alabamians working to return home from Israel as conflict erupts

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A handful of Alabama church groups visiting Israel are working to come home as the conflict pursues.

Shades Mountain Baptist in Vestavia has a team in Israel amidst the conflict. The group has been confirmed to be safe and is looking forward to their return home.

St. Paul’s Eastern Shore in Daphne also has a group in Israel. Reverand Thack Dyson has been posting on social media via daily prayer updates.

Reverand Dyson says the group has moved to the northern region of Israel, further away from the chaos unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

Morning Prayer, Monday, October 9, 2023

Posted by St. Paul's Eastern Shore on Sunday, October 8, 2023

Reverand Thacker is also extremely grateful for all the love and prayers- not just for everyone in his group and their safe return, but to all those who are in Israel right now.

In Monday’s daily prayer posted on Facebook, he shared more on their struggle to return home.

“We are having some glitches getting flights out of the country. I have had three flights cancelled and I understand that the domestic carriers from the United States have pulled back at least temporarily. So we are trying to find flights. We tentatively have a flight scheduled for later this week.”

Reverand Dyson says their flight would take them to Dubai, Dallas and then Pensacola. Once the group returns home we will provide updates to this story.

