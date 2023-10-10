43-year-old Birmingham man killed in hit and run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was pronounced dead on the scene Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Geremy Earl Fantroy, 43, of Birmingham, was hit while in the 1700 block of Bessemer Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

The vehicle that struck Fantroy left the scene after the collision.

Birmingham Police are investigating the hit and run.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

