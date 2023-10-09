WBRC Sideline: Week 7 schedule for 2023-2024 season

LawCall
WBRC Sideline
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 7 of high school football kicks off Friday, Oct. 13.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Game of the Week: Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Winston County
  • Corner vs. Oak Grove
  • Winfield vs. Carbon Hill
  • Chelsea vs. Spain Park
  • Hewitt Trussville vs. Vestavia Hills
  • Hueytown vs. McAdory
  • Hillcrest vs. Bessemer City
  • Parker vs. Mountain Brook
  • Ramsay vs. John Carroll
  • Chilton County vs. Homewood
  • Ashville vs. Good Hope
  • Etowah vs. Hanceville
  • Springville vs. Lincoln
  • Jacksonville vs. Munford
  • Thompson vs. Oak Mountain
  • Hoover vs. Tuscaloosa County
  • Carver vs. Jasper
  • Gordo vs. Fayette County

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

