WBRC Sideline: Week 7 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 7 of high school football kicks off Friday, Oct. 13.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Game of the Week: Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Winston County
- Corner vs. Oak Grove
- Winfield vs. Carbon Hill
- Chelsea vs. Spain Park
- Hewitt Trussville vs. Vestavia Hills
- Hueytown vs. McAdory
- Hillcrest vs. Bessemer City
- Parker vs. Mountain Brook
- Ramsay vs. John Carroll
- Chilton County vs. Homewood
- Ashville vs. Good Hope
- Etowah vs. Hanceville
- Springville vs. Lincoln
- Jacksonville vs. Munford
- Thompson vs. Oak Mountain
- Hoover vs. Tuscaloosa County
- Carver vs. Jasper
- Gordo vs. Fayette County
Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.
