Tuscaloosa jeweler in Israel during Hamas attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man and his wife were caught in the violence and chaos in Israel. Gene Poole, co-owner of Poole-Hudson Jewelers in Tuscaloosa, said this was a trip of a lifetime.

Poole added that this was one of those “bucket things” he wanted to do, and little did he know that it would end in running for safety.

“Just 5 minutes ago we had to run to the shelter,” Gene Poole said on a zoom call with WBRC.

He recounted the moment, saying, “Friday morning in Bethlehem we were awakened by the air raid sirens and explosions,” he said.

According to Poole, explosions, chaos and death were all happening in the outskirts of Bethlehem.

“We knew when we came here that it was always a possibility,” he said. “Anywhere you go especially in the Middle East.”

As a former military man, Poole says the attack by Hamas didn’t necessarily surprise him, but he mentioned that he still found it unsettling.

“Today, we were at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem and then all of a sudden the military said ‘get inside,” Poole explained. “The perfect time to attack somebody during a religious holiday and this is the 50th anniversary for a Jewish holiday, a perfect time for an attack.”

Still, despite what has been on the news over the weekend, Poole said that his party feels safe and never really felt threatened.

“Bethlehem where we were is a pretty heavily protected area and even the people from Gaza wouldn’t want to destroy, so in that respect we felt pretty safe,” said Poole.

The original vacation plan was to return on Thursday of this week, but Poole says they’re having to cut it short. Poole’s traveling party expects to be back on American soil by Wednesday.

Poole expressed that his view on life has been changed by this experience.

“Absolutely relief. Thanksgiving. We’ll hug our children a little tighter and thanks be to God,” said Poole.

Leaving a part of the world where peace is never assured, Poole says he has no regrets, no second thoughts and would do it again. He added that this was their first trip to Israel and one they’ll never forget.

