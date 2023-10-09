LawCall
Seasonal jobs up for grabs in west Alabama

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall is here and so are seasonal jobs. One new place opened up in west Alabama and they had no issues filling those slots.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint opened Monday in downtown Tuscaloosa and they had no problems hiring 50 people. All 50 are a mix of full-time and part-time employees, ranging from cooks, waiters and hostesses.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, there are hundreds of seasonal jobs up for grabs in west Alabama, specifically the 14 counties in the area.

Jack Brown’s General Manager Joseph Collard said landing the 50 he needed was not an issue and one reason for that is he feels with COVID no longer an issue, people are getting back to work.

“We had no problem at all. Jack Brown is a well known brand in Alabama and so we had no problem at all. We found people that want to work. I know a lot of people who had issues. I’ve seen it before. It’s hard to find people in the restaurant industry but people that know Jack Brown know how we treat our staff and we make sure they’re taken care more than anything and it’s a great place in the environment to work at,” said Collard.

Collard said for now, they’re capped out at 50, but may add a few more employees depending on how business goes.

