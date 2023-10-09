Pell City High School football fined, forfeits 1 win for violation of AHSAA transfer rule

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City’s high school football program has been fined for playing a student-athlete who was ineligible for varsity competition. Officials say this was in violation of the AHSAA Transfer Rule.

Because of the violation of the transfer rule, Pell City must forfeit all of the games that the ineligible student participated in. Pell City is now 0-5 (0-2 in region play) on the year. Before the rule violation, their only win on the season came against Center Point.

The Panthers and first year head coach Rush Propst will be back in action Friday night taking on the Shades Valley Mounties. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Pell City.

