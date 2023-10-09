LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pell City High School football fined, forfeits 1 win for violation of AHSAA transfer rule

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City’s high school football program has been fined for playing a student-athlete who was ineligible for varsity competition. Officials say this was in violation of the AHSAA Transfer Rule.

Because of the violation of the transfer rule, Pell City must forfeit all of the games that the ineligible student participated in. Pell City is now 0-5 (0-2 in region play) on the year. Before the rule violation, their only win on the season came against Center Point.

The Panthers and first year head coach Rush Propst will be back in action Friday night taking on the Shades Valley Mounties. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Pell City.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
Juvenile killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown
Crash involving school bus in Calera injures students, driver of other vehicle killed.
1 killed in crash involving school bus and vehicle in Calera
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

Latest News

Blazers end four-game losing skid with 56-35 win against USF
UAB wins first conference game in annual Children’s Harbor game
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page...
Jalen Milroe has career day, Tide take down Texas A&M
Sideline Standout - Week 6
Sideline Standout - Week 6
Sideline Drive of the Week - BB Comer vs. Isabella
Sideline Drive of the Week - BB Comer vs. Isabella