Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park

Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
Robert Eugene Aegerter was killed in a crash at Barber Motorsport Park.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from California was killed while taking part in a motorcycle race at Barber Motorsports Park.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Robert Eugene Aegerter of Capitola, California. He was 74.

Aegerter was taken to UAB Hospital where he died early Monday morning.

Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

