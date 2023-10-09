Motorcyclist killed in race at Barber Motorsports Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from California was killed while taking part in a motorcycle race at Barber Motorsports Park.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Robert Eugene Aegerter of Capitola, California. He was 74.

Aegerter was taken to UAB Hospital where he died early Monday morning.

Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.