Man arrested for DUI following wrong way 18-wheeler crash in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday night, Oct. 7, 2023, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Rodney DeWayne Gildersleeve for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Gildersleeve was driving an 18-wheeler north in the southbound lane of Bluff Ridge Road. Gildersleeve hit a pickup truck traveling in the southbound lane.

The pickup truck was driven by a 30-year-old woman, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Another 30-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were also in the vehicle. The children were buckled into child safety seats, and were transported to Children’s Hospital where they were treated and released. The passenger was not injured in the crash.

Police say Gildersleeve is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, first-degree assault and obstruction of governmental operations.

Circumstances associated with the investigation warranted that Gildersleeve have no bond set at this time, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the crash.

