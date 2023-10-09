LawCall
Magic of Lights headed to Alabama Adventure this holiday season

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season, Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC brings a vibrant drive-thru light show, Magic of Lights, to Alabama Adventure.

Magic of Lights(Amanda Gill | Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Debuting on November 17, you and your family can enjoy the holiday-themed light show until December 31. Magic of Lights shines from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights(Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Suitable for holiday lovers of all ages, Magic of Lights consists of 2+ millions lights including a 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, life sized dinosaurs, and a BIGFOOT® Monster Truck.

Magic of Lights(Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

In addition to the lights display, hop out of the car to walk through the Jolly Holiday Village full of holiday magic, snacks, and, of course, the one and only Santa Claus.

Tickets per vehicle can be purchased online in advance for a discounted rate or purchased at the gate.

