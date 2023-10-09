First Alert Weather: Sunshine and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! You’ll definitely want to grab the jacket before you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures have cooled into the low-to-mid 40s for most of central Alabama. A few spots to the north could briefly drop into the upper 30s. Our normal low for this time of the year is 57, so we are nearly 10 to 15 degrees below average.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a dry sweep with a clear sky. We should see another afternoon with plenty of blue sky and sunshine. Southwest winds are forecast to develop today at 10 to 15 mph. It’ll end up a little breezy at times, and the southerly component to the wind will help to warm us up into the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

It should be a beautiful afternoon. It will remain dry and breezy today, so we recommend avoiding burning anything outdoors. If you have any evening plans, you might want to grab a light jacket. We will likely remain clear with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s by 7 p.m.

Increasing Clouds Tuesday: With southwesterly winds in place, temperatures tonight will end up a little warmer. I think we’ll start Tuesday morning in the low-to-mid 50s. Upper 40s can’t be ruled out north and east of Birmingham. Tomorrow afternoon should end up dry and a little warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Winds are forecast to continue from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Upper-level clouds will likely increase tomorrow afternoon, so plan for a partly cloudy sky with some filtered sunshine.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance to see showers will likely occur Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The big question is figuring out how much moisture will make it into central Alabama.

Future Radar - Wed. 7PM (WBRC)

The setup includes a stalled boundary along the Gulf of Mexico. We are also watching a weak area of low pressure developing in the southwest Gulf. Energy from the remnants of Lidia in the Eastern Pacific Ocean will likely merge with this boundary in the Gulf and spread moisture into parts of the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday.

We should remain dry Wednesday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are forecasting mostly dry conditions Wednesday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. We could see a few showers south of Interstate 20 Wednesday evening. Rain chances sit only at 20 percent. The big question is how much moisture will surge to the north Wednesday night. The latest trends show most of the moisture staying in the southern half of the state. Spotty showers will remain possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning mainly along and south of Interstate 20/59.

Most of Thursday will likely remain dry. I think we’ll end up partly cloudy Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Rainfall totals could end up around a quarter of an inch or less for areas south of Interstate 20/59. Higher totals of up to one to two inches are possible in south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. Rainfall potential could change depending on how far north the rain moves in. Hopefully we’ll see moisture trend farther to the north because we could really use some rainfall across north and central Alabama.

Cold Front Arrives Friday: The second big story of this week is the arrival of another cold front Friday. The humidity levels may increase a bit Friday afternoon as another cold front approaches the state. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the low-to-mid 60s Friday morning with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a 30 percent chance for isolated to widely scattered showers. Moisture appears limited with this cold front too, so don’t expect a lot of rain as we finish out the work week. A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday evening into Friday night.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be cool and dry. We will likely see decreasing clouds on Saturday morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky.

High Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

We could start out the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s. High temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to warm into the lower 70s. With northerly winds returning, it could end up being a breezy Saturday afternoon with winds at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday will likely end up cooler with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs only climbing into the mid-to-upper 60s. Below average temperatures are possible early next week.

Tropical Update: We are watching two areas that could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five to seven days.

Tropical Update - Gulf of Mexico (WBRC)

We are watching an area of low pressure that is trying to develop in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Odds remain low at 10 percent for tropical formation over the next several days. We believe that this low will merge with tropical moisture from Lidia. It will produce wet weather along the Gulf Coast and into Florida Wednesday into Thursday.

We are also watching a healthy tropical wave off the coast of Africa. It is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Update - Atlantic Ocean (WBRC)

This tropical wave has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five to seven days. Most models show this wave developing. If this becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name “Sean.” Most of the weather models keep this system out in the open waters of the eastern/central Atlantic Ocean. It will likely not impact the United States.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Have a great start to the week!

