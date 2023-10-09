LawCall
Firehouse Ministries in need of supplies ahead of colder weather

Firehouse Ministries say they’re low on several items they need to pass out to those without shelter.
Firehouse shelter needs donations as weather cools
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local men’s shelter is calling on the community for help ahead of these colder temperatures.

Firehouse Ministries tell WBRC FOX6 News they are low on several items, and with colder temperatures in the near future, they could use donations from the community.

Officials say they are especially in need of bottled water, food, men’s under garments including long johns, blankets, and twin size sheets. WBRC FOX6 News visited the shelter Sunday, and the shelter was significantly low on blankets.

Firehouse Shelter is Birmingham’s emergency shelter for men, and leaders say that while they’ve been making due with what they have, it’s important to stay ahead of the need especially with the colder months ahead.

“We need to go ahead and get stocked up on these things so that we can, you know, properly serve our guys in the community,” says Kay Hatcher, who serves as the shelter coordinator for Firehouse Ministries. “The weather is dropping, the temperature is dropping, and it came very fast so we just want to make sure that we have everything that we need, so when they come to Firehouse we can provide the services that they need.”

You can drop donations off at Firehouse ministries, and you can also donate on their website.

