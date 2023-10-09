Fallen Birmingham firefighter one of 13 names added to Alabama Firefighter Memorial

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters, their families, and friends gathered in Tuscaloosa for an emotional ceremony over the weekend.

The Alabama Fire College added more names to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial, including a firefighter who died after someone shot him inside of a Birmingham fire station.

The ceremony included tears, smiles, and words of encouragement as new names were added to the memorial for fallen firefighters.

A bell ran after each name was read aloud during part of the ceremony. Each firefighter’s family also received a flag and a plaque.

In total, the names of 13 firefighters were added to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial on the ground of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama Joint Fire Council manages the memorial.

“All of these men and women who are listed out here have served their communities and paid the last full measure and made the last sacrifice in one form or fashion. Be that cancer, be that heart disease, or be that in the line of duty on the scene,” said Reid Vaughn with the Alabama Fire College.

Jordan Melton of Birmingham Fire and Rescue was one of the people whose name was etched into the stone monument this year.

Melton died after someone shot him and another firefighter while on duty earlier this year.

Claude Melton, Jordan Melton’s father, spoke to WBRC about what the ceremony meant to him.

“I really didn’t have words to say or understand how much love was being show for my son,” Melton said. “It was very touching.”

Firefighters who die in the line of duty or are voted unanimously by the Alabama Joint Fire Council are eligible to be added to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial.

The names added to the memorial this year include:

David Lewis Berry, Camp Hill Volunteer Fire Department

Brant L. Bice, Irondale Fire Department

James Melvin Hubbard, Haglar Volunteer Fire Department

Matthew Jameson McClain, West Shelby Fire and Rescue District

Joseph Dean McKee, Irondale Fire Department

Jordan Ellis Melton, Birmingham Fire and Rescue

Fraser Carlton Raines, Montgomery Fire Rescue, 187th Fighter Wing Fire Department

James Alan Ramsay, Mobile Fire Rescue

Fredy C. Reeves, Ward Volunteer Fire Department

Floyd Elliot Seay, Jr., Huntsville Fire and Rescue

Donald Wayne Shirley, Jr., Chelsea Fire and Rescue

Stephen W. Vaughn, Hartselle Fire and Rescue

Robert Scott Woodruff, Eufaula Fire and Rescue Deparment

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.