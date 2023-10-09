Calera PD taking steps to protect students from reckless drivers

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department is increasing patrols to protect children from reckless drivers.

The department is tripling their coverage with several new school resource officers to help prevent kids from being hurt by people speeding in school zones or when passing school busses.

Officers say reckless driving in school zones is a huge problem, and they say that Calera PD has started to receive multiple complaints from parents and bus drivers. They explained that when the department hears of a problem and knows there is something they can do about it, they will.

This school year, Calera PD placed patrol cars in different areas around the city where reckless and high-speed driving occurred. In addition, they also started to place officers on some buses with a radio so if an officer saw someone speeding, they could call it in. According to officers, these types of incidents can result in enough tickets to lose your license or get a fine of up to $300.

Although things have calmed down, Calera Police Chief David Hyche says that they will continue this operation possibly for the whole year.

“We do understand some people are going to be angry, it’s a little unusual to place police officers on school busses but the reports I’ve heard back from the bus drivers, officers and the parents is that it’s actually been well received,” Hyche said.

Just like no one likes getting a ticket, Calera officers say they don’t like giving them out either, but they will if they catch people being reckless.

Calera PD said adults and teens should consider this is their warning.

