Birmingham Jewish leaders spring into action to help ravaged Israel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham Jewish organization has been working for the last 24 hours to connect with others around the globe to stream resources from our area to those in Israel, after deadly attacks from Hamas militants Saturday.

The Birmingham Jewish Federation has been hard at work coordinating fundraising, events to show support, and, most importantly, making sure the local community feels safe.

“What we’re dealing with is an act of terror it isn’t even an act of war we have people being pulled out of their houses, off of their kibbutz, shot in the street,” says Danny Cohn, who is the CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation.

For the last 24 hours, Cohn has been connecting with other Jewish organizations across the globe, creating a game plan to help Israel in any way they can.

“We have putting together an action plan, so that members of our community can help the global Jewish world support Israel through fundraising efforts through solidarity rallies I’ve also been attending national and international briefings on the situation in Israel from people on the ground,” Cohn says.

Cohn says its critical for everyone to not only support the Jewish community, but understand the motive behind the attacks.

“I think what we really need is for our friends our family our elected officials our business owners stand with us and the state of Israel knowing that this act of terror was meant to eradicate Jews,” Cohn explains.

Cohn says he believes the attacks will have an impact across the globe, with heightened security at Jewish institutions, but stands ready to ensure the community feels as safe as possible.

“I equivocate it to this: There’s a lot of people in Alabama who walk around proudly with a cross on their neck, Jews are not feeling that brave to wear a star of David and I think it’s up to the Birmingham Jewish Federation to ensure that the Jews in Birmingham and the State of Alabama feel comfortable just resuming everyday life,” Cohn said.

If you’d like to make a donation to help Israel, you can do so through the Birmingham Jewish Federation’s website.

