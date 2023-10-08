UAB wins first conference game in annual Children’s Harbor game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a game that carries plenty of meaning and emotion behind it, the UAB football team arguably played their best game of the season as the Blazers won their first conference game Saturday evening against the University of South Florida at Protective Stadium, 56-35.

The seventh annual Children’s Harbor game, where the players honor the organization by wearing names of patients on the back of their jerseys, showcased UAB’s highest scoring game in the Trent Dilfer era with running back Jermaine Brown Jr. finishing with four touchdowns and quarterback Jacob Zeno throwing for 353 yards and four touchdowns. UAB snapped a four-game losing streak and claimed its first tally in the win column in the American Athletic Conference.

UAB hits the road next Saturday to San Antonio, Texas, where the Blazers are set to face UTSA. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

UAB will once again honor the organization by wearing the names of patients on the back of their alternate gray and lime jerseys

