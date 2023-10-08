LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB wins first conference game in annual Children’s Harbor game

Blazers end four-game losing skid with 56-35 victory against USF
UAB defeats USF in Children's Harbor Game
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a game that carries plenty of meaning and emotion behind it, the UAB football team arguably played their best game of the season as the Blazers won their first conference game Saturday evening against the University of South Florida at Protective Stadium, 56-35.

The seventh annual Children’s Harbor game, where the players honor the organization by wearing names of patients on the back of their jerseys, showcased UAB’s highest scoring game in the Trent Dilfer era with running back Jermaine Brown Jr. finishing with four touchdowns and quarterback Jacob Zeno throwing for 353 yards and four touchdowns. UAB snapped a four-game losing streak and claimed its first tally in the win column in the American Athletic Conference.

UAB hits the road next Saturday to San Antonio, Texas, where the Blazers are set to face UTSA. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

UAB will once again honor the organization by wearing the names of patients on the back of their alternate gray and lime jerseys

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Crash involving school bus in Calera injures students, driver of other vehicle killed.
1 killed in crash involving school bus and vehicle in Calera
Sebastian Ross II (left) and Jaquies Hoffman (right) are being held in the Jefferson County...
Two arrested, charged in connection to murder of Vestavia man
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
Juvenile killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown

Latest News

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page...
Jalen Milroe has career day, Tide take down Texas A&M
Sideline Standout - Week 6
Sideline Standout - Week 6
Sideline Drive of the Week - BB Comer vs. Isabella
Sideline Drive of the Week - BB Comer vs. Isabella
Coach of the week - Drew Gilmer & Chris Yeager
Coach of the week - Drew Gilmer & Chris Yeager