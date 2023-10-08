LawCall
‘Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally’ raises awareness, ways to reduce risk

Pink ribbons
Pink ribbons(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breast cancer survivor, wellness coach and plant-based cooking instructor Donna Green-Goodman will host a rally for breast cancer at the Bob Harrison Wellness Center on Sunday.

Green-Goldman will provide her personal insight into breast cancer and ways she has been able to raise awareness as well as reduce the risks of the disease through the “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally.”

The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. with a free breast cancer fair until 6 p.m. featuring the popular Huntsville Community Drumline who will be there to help “beat the drum” for breast cancer prevention.

Green-Goodman said she has incorporated a plant-based diet into her lifestyle and says this can be a powerful preventative medicine for breast cancer.

Green-Goodman, a Huntsville native and Oakwood University alumna was diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago. She said she’s had both traditional and non-traditional medical treatment and since turning to a plant-based diet has been cancer-free.

“The diagnosis and poor prognosis made me make some hard decisions,” said Green-Goodman in a press release ahead of the event. “At the time, I was vegetarian, and I ate dairy. Because they were giving me two to five years to live, I decided to go to a whole food, plant-based diet.”

Since making the transition to the diet, she’s become an advocate for plant-based eating and remains committed to discussing its benefits.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, approximately 42,000 women and 500 men in the United States die from breast cancer each year.

In Alabama, 695 women died from breast cancer in 2020. And there were 3,959 new cases in the state in 2020.

The Physicians Committee encourages people to reduce breast cancer risk by the following:

•Eat a whole food, plant-based diet

•Exercise regularly

•Limit alcohol

•Maintain a healthy weight

Participants in the rally are encouraged to sign up for the Let’s Beat Breast Cancer challenge. For more information on the challenge, click here.

Green-Goodman’s event is one of many organized by the Physicians Committee being held across the country to educate people during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

